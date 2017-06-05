Morelocks Celebrating 50th

After Mr. Morelock's service in the U.S. Air Force, the couple operated a family business, Morelock's Grocery, for 15 years before he went into the automobile business, retiring after 29 years. The couple have two children: Lewis Morelock and Karleen Kilday and her husband, Paul, and three grandchildren, Abbi and Max Morelock and Maddie Kilday, all of Greeneville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.