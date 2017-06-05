Morelocks Celebrating 50th

Morelocks Celebrating 50th

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Greenville Sun

After Mr. Morelock's service in the U.S. Air Force, the couple operated a family business, Morelock's Grocery, for 15 years before he went into the automobile business, retiring after 29 years. The couple have two children: Lewis Morelock and Karleen Kilday and her husband, Paul, and three grandchildren, Abbi and Max Morelock and Maddie Kilday, all of Greeneville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeneville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Greeneville women are dead in the bed (Mar '14) 59 min She Loves Me 24
You all got played so bad 2 hr really 35
Lord Buckethead! 2 hr Carl caddied 4the... 8
The Dumbald golfing AGAIN! 2 hr Carl caddied 4the... 9
Aubreys 3 hr Gregory Peck 198
Fact 3 hr Gregory Peck 2
Tramp taxes 8 hr Atticus-Finch 8
See all Greeneville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeneville Forum Now

Greeneville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeneville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
 

Greeneville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,826 • Total comments across all topics: 281,701,028

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC