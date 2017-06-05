Morelocks Celebrating 50th
After Mr. Morelock's service in the U.S. Air Force, the couple operated a family business, Morelock's Grocery, for 15 years before he went into the automobile business, retiring after 29 years. The couple have two children: Lewis Morelock and Karleen Kilday and her husband, Paul, and three grandchildren, Abbi and Max Morelock and Maddie Kilday, all of Greeneville.
