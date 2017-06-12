Man, Woman Charged After Greeneville ...

Man, Woman Charged After Greeneville Traffic Stop

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

A man and woman were charged with drug possession and other offenses following a traffic stop by Greeneville police about 10:35 a.m. Wednesday on South Lake Street at Milligan Drive. Driver Cody James Hogan, 25, of 9245 107 Cutoff, was charged with possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence-2nd offense, driving on a revoked license, and having no proof of insurance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeneville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Capitol Theatre 18 min Gregory Peck 21
Russian hack 36 min Gregory Peck 29
Sheriff candidates 44 min In the know 11
Tax increase 1 hr Gregory Peck 119
Melodie chae 2 hr Jodie lamb 6
Qatar 21 billion dollar weapons deal 2 hr Atticus Finch 1
D.C. shooting 2 hr Atticus Finch 18
Aubreys 3 hr Gregory Peck 231
See all Greeneville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeneville Forum Now

Greeneville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeneville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Cuba
 

Greeneville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,296 • Total comments across all topics: 281,773,329

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC