Man, Woman Charged After Greeneville Traffic Stop
A man and woman were charged with drug possession and other offenses following a traffic stop by Greeneville police about 10:35 a.m. Wednesday on South Lake Street at Milligan Drive. Driver Cody James Hogan, 25, of 9245 107 Cutoff, was charged with possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence-2nd offense, driving on a revoked license, and having no proof of insurance.
