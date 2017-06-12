Man Pays Utility Bill With Fake $100
Police were called about 3:30 p.m. Thursday to Greeneville Light & Power System at 110 N. College St. after a man attempted to pay part of his utility bill with a fake $100 bill, Officer Dustin Winter said in a report. The man who brought the counterfeit bill into the office told officers that he received it as part of his pay while working as a mechanic.
