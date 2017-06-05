Man Allegedy Phones In Fake Prescript...

Man Allegedy Phones In Fake Prescriptions

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

A Johnson City man allegedly posing as a physicians assistant and phoning in prescriptions to a Greeneville pharmacy was taken into custody Thursday by the 3rd Judicial District Drug Task Force and charged with three felony counts of drug fraud. Michael Huff, 36, of 100 N. Roan St., will appear today on the charges in General Sessions Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeneville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jessica oviatt 23 min Regional manager 9
PLEASE!!! Ignore poster Atticus Finch 25 min Gregory Peck 19
Aubreys 31 min Ty Webb 162
Posing as Pastors 1 hr All 3
dugger ville 1 hr Realist 2
Trump will testify under oath 2 hr Hillbilly Graham 5
Police NOT enforcing Handicapped Spaces! 2 hr Hillbilly Graham 32
Need answers 2 hr Motivationl Speak... 53
Terrible product 7 hr Atticus Finch 22
See all Greeneville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeneville Forum Now

Greeneville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeneville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Greeneville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,527 • Total comments across all topics: 281,638,582

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC