Randalle Love, owner of Love Yoga in Greeneville, is featured on the cover of the July 2017 issue of Om Yoga & Lifestyle magazine. Love was also featured on the United Kingdom-based publication's January 2017 cover and will lead a workshop at the Om Yoga Show in London in October, for which she is also a model on the event's program cover and publicity materials.

