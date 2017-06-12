Love Yoga

Love Yoga

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

Randalle Love, owner of Love Yoga in Greeneville, is featured on the cover of the July 2017 issue of Om Yoga & Lifestyle magazine. Love was also featured on the United Kingdom-based publication's January 2017 cover and will lead a workshop at the Om Yoga Show in London in October, for which she is also a model on the event's program cover and publicity materials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeneville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Capitol Theatre 18 min Gregory Peck 21
Russian hack 36 min Gregory Peck 29
Sheriff candidates 44 min In the know 11
Tax increase 1 hr Gregory Peck 119
Melodie chae 2 hr Jodie lamb 6
Qatar 21 billion dollar weapons deal 2 hr Atticus Finch 1
D.C. shooting 2 hr Atticus Finch 18
Aubreys 3 hr Gregory Peck 231
See all Greeneville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeneville Forum Now

Greeneville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeneville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Pakistan
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Cuba
 

Greeneville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,296 • Total comments across all topics: 281,773,332

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC