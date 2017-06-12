Love Yoga
Randalle Love, owner of Love Yoga in Greeneville, is featured on the cover of the July 2017 issue of Om Yoga & Lifestyle magazine. Love was also featured on the United Kingdom-based publication's January 2017 cover and will lead a workshop at the Om Yoga Show in London in October, for which she is also a model on the event's program cover and publicity materials.
