Linda Ann Beckett Maupin Weds Brant Paxton Fitzpatrick

Linda Ann Beckett Maupin and Brant Paxton Fitzpatrick, both of Greeneville, were married at 3 p.m. May 21, 2017, at Asbury United Methodist Church. The groom is the son of Doug and Dawn Hart, of Mosheim, and Roger and Gloria Fitzpatrick, of Kansas City, Missouri.

