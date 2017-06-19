Linda Ann Beckett Maupin Weds Brant Paxton Fitzpatrick

Linda Ann Beckett Maupin and Brant Paxton Fitzpatrick, both of Greeneville, were married at 3 p.m. May 21, 2017, at Asbury United Methodist Church. The groom is the son of Doug and Dawn Hart, of Mosheim, and Roger and Gloria Fitzpatrick, of Kansas City, Missouri.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.