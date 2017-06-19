Kimberly Sue Swatzell To Wed Randal Cline Gass

Kimberly Sue Swatzell, of Afton, and Randal Cline Gass, of Greeneville, are engaged to be wed Saturday, July 22, 2017. The bride-elect is the daughter of Linda Swatzell and the late Harley Swatzell, of Afton, and the granddaughter of the late George and Grace Britton and the late Davie and Ida Swatzell.

