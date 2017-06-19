Kimberly Sue Swatzell To Wed Randal Cline Gass
Kimberly Sue Swatzell, of Afton, and Randal Cline Gass, of Greeneville, are engaged to be wed Saturday, July 22, 2017. The bride-elect is the daughter of Linda Swatzell and the late Harley Swatzell, of Afton, and the granddaughter of the late George and Grace Britton and the late Davie and Ida Swatzell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Property Tax Increase
|7 min
|Good grief
|46
|Park Overall
|45 min
|Rose
|10
|This summer DogWood Park line-up?
|2 hr
|Mrs Roberson
|12
|Bill Cosby Not Guilty
|2 hr
|Atticus Finch
|16
|Cowards hit & RUN
|3 hr
|Mrs Roberson
|18
|Jennifer Johnson
|5 hr
|Shake it
|2
|Kayla Lewis
|5 hr
|Justaman
|3
|robin quillen leaves meeting
|8 hr
|voter
|17
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC