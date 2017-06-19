John Craft Named Greeneville Assistan...

John Craft Named Greeneville Assistant Fire Chief

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Greenville Sun

Craft has been with the fire department for 29 years and has served in the ranks of lieutenant, captain and battalion chief. He has a long family history in public service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeneville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Water Park! Waste of Tax Dollars! 22 min hateful 8
Another K9 Cop Dog Dead! 1 hr larry wilson 17
robin quillen leaves meeting 1 hr Running 22
Cowards hit & RUN 2 hr Somepeople 24
democrats voted OUT in Georgia! 2 hr Somepeople 7
News Report: Relatives Locked Woman Who Needed Oxyge... 2 hr wow! 2
Chelsea Acker 2 hr Oldie WhiskeyBrown 14
Property Tax Increase 8 hr Dum Dum 52
Park Overall 14 hr ugh 18
Aubreys 16 hr TG Flabogg 322
See all Greeneville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeneville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Greene County was issued at June 22 at 1:58AM CDT

Greeneville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeneville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Greeneville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,124 • Total comments across all topics: 281,943,062

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC