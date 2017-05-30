It Happened Here

It Happened Here

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

April P. Kessler, 26, of 409 Banks St., was charged Thursday by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and served with an active warrant for violation of probation-3rd offense. Police went to the Banks Street address on a report of a possible drug overdose.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeneville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Females that's never said No in this town 15 min Jennie 18
RedHood and Atticus Finch 49 min Myre Lansky 18
Smell My Breath 52 min Myre Lansky 31
jessica oviatt 58 min Judge Boobie 2
Need answers 1 hr Cas Walker 9
FAUXNews ...... again (sigh) 1 hr Cas Walker 21
Walmart DC new chicks thread 1 hr Cas Walker 15
See all Greeneville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeneville Forum Now

Greeneville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeneville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. Cuba
 

Greeneville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,963 • Total comments across all topics: 281,486,830

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC