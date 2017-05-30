It Happened Here
April P. Kessler, 26, of 409 Banks St., was charged Thursday by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and served with an active warrant for violation of probation-3rd offense. Police went to the Banks Street address on a report of a possible drug overdose.
