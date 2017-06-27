It Happened Here For June 28

It Happened Here For June 28

A North Main Street man told Greeneville Police Officer Justin House that items were stolen from his house on Friday while he was not home due to having been arrested. Missing are a Sanyo television, a Magnavox DVD player, a radio, five DVDs and a vacuum cleaner.

Greeneville, TN

