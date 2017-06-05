It Happened Here For June 12

It Happened Here For June 12

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

A Jonesborough man was arrested Saturday following a motor vehicle accident in the 1200 block of Kingsport Highway. Robert Anthony Harris, 28, of 179 Bayless St., Jonesborough, was charged with driving on a revoked license, 4th offense, following the incident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeneville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lord Buckethead! 40 min Friend of Jami 11
Drugs and where to find them! 42 min Friend of Jami 5
Greeneville women are dead in the bed (Mar '14) 44 min Friend of Jami 25
Aubreys 1 hr unreal 200
PLEASE!!! Ignore poster Atticus Finch 1 hr Chairman of the B... 34
Gregory Peck/Atticus Finch 1 hr Freak 4
The Dumbald golfing AGAIN! 1 hr Rose 13
See all Greeneville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeneville Forum Now

Greeneville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeneville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Greeneville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,683 • Total comments across all topics: 281,705,682

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC