It Happened Here For June 10
Power tools and other possessions valued at more than $13,000 were stolen between November 2016 and June 3 from a house in the 400 block of Log Cabin Road, sheriff's Deputy Brittany Butcher said in a report. The victim, who reported the burglary on Thursday, told deputies that he went to Florida and discovered the thefts when he returned.
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A public apology!
|1 hr
|Trumpistraitor
|6
|Aubreys
|1 hr
|Pretty Paula
|184
|Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign
|1 hr
|Trumpistraitor
|8
|Trans sexuals in greeneville
|1 hr
|Trumpistraitor
|6
|Tax increase
|1 hr
|Trumpistraitor
|3
|PLEASE!!! Ignore poster Atticus Finch
|1 hr
|Trumpistraitor
|27
|Chris Morgan
|1 hr
|country boy franklin
|24
|Terrible product
|7 hr
|snarky anarchy
|23
