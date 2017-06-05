It Happened Here For June 10

Power tools and other possessions valued at more than $13,000 were stolen between November 2016 and June 3 from a house in the 400 block of Log Cabin Road, sheriff's Deputy Brittany Butcher said in a report. The victim, who reported the burglary on Thursday, told deputies that he went to Florida and discovered the thefts when he returned.

