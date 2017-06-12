It Happened Here

It Happened Here

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

Marcus Allen Riddle, 47, of 72 Haney Hill Road, was charged Sunday by sheriff's deputies with driving under the influence-2nd offense, driving on a revoked license-2nd offense and possession of a Schedule IV drug. Deputies went to the parking lot of the Marathon station off Interstate 81 Exit 23 about an unresponsive man in a van.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeneville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lord Buckethead! 46 min Trumpistraitor 16
Another distraction 54 min Rose 3
Tax increase 1 hr gvdc 11
Capitol Theatre 1 hr Olfactory sinsemilla 12
Chris Morgan 1 hr Rob Dyrdek 29
Drugs and where to find them! 2 hr Mr Clean 7
Brittany Houser 2 hr Tommy 6
Aubreys 3 hr Phat dram 203
See all Greeneville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeneville Forum Now

Greeneville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeneville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Greeneville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,827 • Total comments across all topics: 281,726,118

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC