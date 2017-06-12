Greeneville Iris Society Hosts Annual Show

"Classic Look," an iris grown by Kimberly Bowman, was named "Queen of the Show" at the Greeneville Iris Society's annual Iris Show. The state flower of Tennessee, the iris, was well represented at the Greeneville Iris Society's annual Iris Show, held April 29. Eighty-one individual, named iris specimens were officially entered by 11 exhibitors for the event, held in the fellowship hall at Trinity United Methodist Church.

