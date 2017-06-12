Greeneville Iris Society Hosts Annual Show
"Classic Look," an iris grown by Kimberly Bowman, was named "Queen of the Show" at the Greeneville Iris Society's annual Iris Show. The state flower of Tennessee, the iris, was well represented at the Greeneville Iris Society's annual Iris Show, held April 29. Eighty-one individual, named iris specimens were officially entered by 11 exhibitors for the event, held in the fellowship hall at Trinity United Methodist Church.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Open season on Republican Representatives
|20 min
|Gregory Peck
|30
|Tax increase
|26 min
|Gregory Peck
|42
|James Malone
|42 min
|Curious
|1
|Bernie supporter
|1 hr
|Urstupid
|1
|Drugs
|1 hr
|Gregory Peck
|2
|HELP! over run with feeder rats
|1 hr
|Gregory Peck
|5
|Thick woman who love to get licked
|2 hr
|Atticus Finch
|2
|Aubreys
|18 hr
|Pretty Paula
|209
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC