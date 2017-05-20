Greeneville Farmers Market To Host In...

Greeneville Farmers Market To Host Inaugural Dad's Crock Pot Cook Off

Read more: The Greenville Sun

The event is planned for 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 17, at the Greeneville Farmers Market in under the Livestock Pavilion at the Greene County Fairgrounds. Finished meals should be taken to the Greeneville Farmers Market in their slow cooker by 10 a.m. June 17. Judging will begin at 10:30 a.m. and first-, second- and third-place prizes will be awarded at 11:30 a.m. According to the rules, entries may only put their assigned number on their tables, not names, and signage must be placed stating that the meal was prepared in a home-based kitchen that is not certified or inspected.

Greeneville, TN

