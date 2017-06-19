Fourth Of July Celebration To Feature...

Fourth Of July Celebration To Feature Live Music, Dancing, Outdoor Movie

The fifth annual American Downtown 4th of July celebration will feature entertainment for all ages, according to a news release from the Town of Greeneville. The Waste Industries Main Stage in the Big Spring area will showcase seven live musical acts, and the Sleep Solutions Kids Zone will include an outdoor movie - a new addition to the celebration.

