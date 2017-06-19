Finally Official: Aldi Is Coming

Finally Official: Aldi Is Coming

Construction should begin soon on an Aldi grocery store on this undeveloped property next to the Consumer Credit Union building on East Andrew Johnson Highway in Tusculum. The Aldi site plan was approved Wednesday night by the Tusculum Planning Commission.

