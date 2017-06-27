Family Disturbance On Whirlwind Road Leads To Several Charges
A family squabble that worsened to the point that baseball bats were brought into play led to charges being placed against a son and mother, and in a related incident about two hours later, the father as well. A Greeneville police officer reported Monday morning that shortly before 11 a.m., he answered a call to a domestic disturbance at 1140 Whirlwind Road and found an argument had been going on between N.L. Buckner, 43, and a son, Cody Buckner, age not listed, who was reportedly "upset with him and Cody's mother, Amy Buckner," over "missing stuff."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul Kilday making strong case for Sheriff
|15 min
|Rod Farva
|4
|Tusculum College hiring - whats it like to work...
|30 min
|Rumpleforeskin
|5
|Liberalism is a mental disorder.
|32 min
|Rumpleforeskin
|4
|You all got played so bad
|38 min
|Gentiles Rule
|81
|New Water Park! Waste of Tax Dollars!
|42 min
|My thoughts
|56
|Who has the best shot to beat Hankins?
|1 hr
|Yanked Cranker
|23
|Property Tax Increase
|2 hr
|Tired of taxes
|68
|robin quillen leaves meeting
|5 hr
|Bullying
|39
|Speeding Tickets: Safety or Revenue
|8 hr
|Atticus Finch
|18
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC