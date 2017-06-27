Family Disturbance On Whirlwind Road Leads To Several Charges

A family squabble that worsened to the point that baseball bats were brought into play led to charges being placed against a son and mother, and in a related incident about two hours later, the father as well. A Greeneville police officer reported Monday morning that shortly before 11 a.m., he answered a call to a domestic disturbance at 1140 Whirlwind Road and found an argument had been going on between N.L. Buckner, 43, and a son, Cody Buckner, age not listed, who was reportedly "upset with him and Cody's mother, Amy Buckner," over "missing stuff."

