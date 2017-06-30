Exchange Club Adds New 2-Year Directors
The Exchange Club of Greeneville installed, from left, Jim Southerland, Curtis Morrison and Jim Holt as new two-year members of its Board of Directors. Installation took place during the club's annual installation and awards banquet June 27 at the General Morgan Inn.
