Exchange Club Adds New 2-Year Directors

The Exchange Club of Greeneville installed, from left, Jim Southerland, Curtis Morrison and Jim Holt as new two-year members of its Board of Directors. Installation took place during the club's annual installation and awards banquet June 27 at the General Morgan Inn.

