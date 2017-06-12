Examining The Tax Hike Proposal

If a proposed tax hike to a $2 single property tax rate passes the Greene County Commission Monday, county leaders estimate about $25 million in property tax dollars will come to the county next fiscal year, an increase of $2.5 million over this year's revenues. The county would save even more if the commission chooses to change how it funds county schools to a revenue stream that does not require a shared match with Greeneville City Schools, a plan the Greene County Budget and Finance Committee recently recommended to the full commission.

