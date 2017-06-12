Dog Attack Trio Deported From US

Hector Mendoza-Solano, 26, Luis Mendoza-Hernandez, 24, and Francisco Pultarco-Flores, 27, who all entered guilty pleas last December in connection with a brutal attack on a dog in August 2016, have all been deported from the U.S., an immigration official said this week. The men are shown at a Greene County General Sessions Court appearance last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.