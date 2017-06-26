Cub Scouts Enjoy Twilight Camp At County Fairgrounds

A Cub Scout clears a hurdle during one of the many activities offered during the recent Nolachuckey District, Sequoyah Council of the Boy Scouts of America, district Cub Scout Twilight Camp at the Greene County Fairgrounds in Greeneville. Cub Scouts from the Nolachuckey District, Sequoyah Council, Boy Scouts of America, learned how to make improvised stretchers during the recent district Cub Scout Twilight Camp held at the Greene County Fairgrounds.

