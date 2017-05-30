Cortney LaShea McAfee Weds Joseph Lee Rush
Cortney LaShea McAfee and Joseph Lee Rush, both of Chuckey, were married at 4 p.m. on April 22, 2017. The ceremony took place at the home of the bride's parents, Paul and DeAnna McAfee, of Greeneville.
