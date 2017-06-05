Commodity Distribution Begins June 16

Commodity distribution from the Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency will begin June 16 at the Greeneville Parks and Recreation building at 456 E. Bernard Ave., Eastview Park, according to a UETHDA news release. Items will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis to income-eligible households until all commodities are gone, the release states.

