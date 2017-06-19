Commissioners Must Find A Solution To Budget Woes

After more than five hours of back-and-forth Monday night, the commission is once again tasked with deciding whether it will enact a sizable property tax increase, or - if it doesn't enact an increase - how to cut its way to balancing its revenues and expenses. In the current fiscal year, which ends June 30, the county's budget included a $1.7 million deficit in its general fund, which it eliminated using its fund balance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.