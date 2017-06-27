City BOE Approves Director Contract Extension, Raise
A new contract featuring about a 12-percent raise for Greeneville City Schools Director Dr. Jeff Moorehouse was approved by the board of education during a meeting on Thursday. Chairman Craig Ogle said he negotiated the contract with Moorehouse for four more years, to end in June 2021.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family Disturbance On Whirlwind Road Leads To S...
|27 min
|Becky
|2
|the most easy girl in greeneville
|1 hr
|Lorie
|7
|Liberalism is a mental disorder.
|1 hr
|Mothman
|22
|Nazi police at Wash Depot
|2 hr
|Beautiful Thing
|22
|Speeding Tickets: Safety or Revenue
|2 hr
|Beautiful Thing
|20
|It hurts he cried!
|2 hr
|Beautiful Thing
|6
|Desperate Grocery Store Chains
|2 hr
|Gay4God
|9
|Property Tax Increase
|12 hr
|Archimedes screw
|78
|New Water Park! Waste of Tax Dollars!
|14 hr
|Georgia Red Devil
|64
|robin quillen leaves meeting
|19 hr
|No Spin Zone
|41
|
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC