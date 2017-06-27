City BOE Approves Director Contract E...

City BOE Approves Director Contract Extension, Raise

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Greenville Sun

A new contract featuring about a 12-percent raise for Greeneville City Schools Director Dr. Jeff Moorehouse was approved by the board of education during a meeting on Thursday. Chairman Craig Ogle said he negotiated the contract with Moorehouse for four more years, to end in June 2021.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeneville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Family Disturbance On Whirlwind Road Leads To S... 27 min Becky 2
the most easy girl in greeneville 1 hr Lorie 7
Liberalism is a mental disorder. 1 hr Mothman 22
Nazi police at Wash Depot 2 hr Beautiful Thing 22
Speeding Tickets: Safety or Revenue 2 hr Beautiful Thing 20
It hurts he cried! 2 hr Beautiful Thing 6
Desperate Grocery Store Chains 2 hr Gay4God 9
Property Tax Increase 12 hr Archimedes screw 78
New Water Park! Waste of Tax Dollars! 14 hr Georgia Red Devil 64
robin quillen leaves meeting 19 hr No Spin Zone 41
See all Greeneville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeneville Forum Now

Greeneville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeneville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Greeneville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,355 • Total comments across all topics: 282,109,174

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC