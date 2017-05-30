Christian Women's Club Planning June Picnic Luncheon
Some of those participating in the May meeting of the Greeneville Christian Women's Club were, from left: vocalist Andrew Landers, feature presenter Sandy VanGerpen, speaker Phyllis Page and Area Representative Aileen Montieth. Some of those participating in the May meeting of the Greeneville Christian Women's Club were, from left: vocalist Andrew Landers, feature presenter Sandy VanGerpen, speaker Phyllis Page and Area Representative Aileen Montieth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|druggies!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
|3 min
|Love
|7
|Lily Crouch
|37 min
|Tired
|29
|FAUXNews ...... again (sigh)
|38 min
|Amish superconductor
|26
|***** last post wins ***** (Oct '14)
|39 min
|Alex Nicole
|3,005
|Aubreys
|54 min
|TonyStewart
|22
|Need answers
|1 hr
|Amish power grid
|14
|Important Question
|1 hr
|Jiminy
|14
|Just one more bar and grill
|1 hr
|insane1
|10
|Being successful in Greeneville mean?
|4 hr
|Anon
|21
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC