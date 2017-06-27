Cat Rescued After Impaling Himself On Rebar Pole
Simon, an orange male cat, had to be rescued after jumping off a fence last week and onto a rebar pole. Humane Society officials took him to an animal hospital, where he was treated and is now recovering.
