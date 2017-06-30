BTL Receives Governor's Safety Award

BTL Receives Governor's Safety Award

BTL Industries Inc. received the Governor's Award of Excellence for Workplace Safety and Health from Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development Commissioner Burns Phillips, according to a news release. "BTL Industries has demonstrated strong commitment to maintaining a safe and healthy workplace," said TOSHA Assistant Administrator Jim Flanagan, who presented the award at the BTL plant in Greeneville.

