BTL Receives Governor's Safety Award
BTL Industries Inc. received the Governor's Award of Excellence for Workplace Safety and Health from Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development Commissioner Burns Phillips, according to a news release. "BTL Industries has demonstrated strong commitment to maintaining a safe and healthy workplace," said TOSHA Assistant Administrator Jim Flanagan, who presented the award at the BTL plant in Greeneville.
