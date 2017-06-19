Bigger Prizes Offered For July 4th Hot Dog Eating Contest
Two monetary prizes totaling $200 will be presented, thanks to a new sponsor, Tony Jones Termite & Pest Control, according to a news release. The contest will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the Big Spring as part of the fifth annual American Downtown 4th of July celebration.
