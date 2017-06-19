Atlantic Packaging mill complex sells at auction to undisclosed buyer
Norwich - The several-building complex that housed the former Atlantic Packaging Corp. in Greeneville sold at auction for an undisclosed price Wednesday morning, but the auction company announced that the winning bidder declined to be identified until the sale closes. Media was not allowed to attend the auction, held in the former main office building at 387 Main St. in Greeneville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cowards hit & RUN
|52 min
|Somepeople
|20
|And they ALL disappear.
|1 hr
|Stfu
|5
|Jennifer Johnson
|1 hr
|Laughingoutloud
|3
|Trapped in Cellphone HELL!
|1 hr
|Stfu
|5
|Bill Cosby Not Guilty
|1 hr
|Stfu
|17
|Who is this Jimmy Sharpe clown?
|1 hr
|Stfu
|10
|You all got played so bad
|1 hr
|Stfu
|76
|Property Tax Increase
|3 hr
|Dr Wu
|48
|Park Overall
|4 hr
|woodbugger
|12
|robin quillen leaves meeting
|13 hr
|voter
|17
|
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC