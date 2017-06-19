Atlantic Packaging mill complex sells...

Atlantic Packaging mill complex sells at auction to undisclosed buyer

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Day

Norwich - The several-building complex that housed the former Atlantic Packaging Corp. in Greeneville sold at auction for an undisclosed price Wednesday morning, but the auction company announced that the winning bidder declined to be identified until the sale closes. Media was not allowed to attend the auction, held in the former main office building at 387 Main St. in Greeneville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeneville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cowards hit & RUN 52 min Somepeople 20
And they ALL disappear. 1 hr Stfu 5
Jennifer Johnson 1 hr Laughingoutloud 3
Trapped in Cellphone HELL! 1 hr Stfu 5
Bill Cosby Not Guilty 1 hr Stfu 17
Who is this Jimmy Sharpe clown? 1 hr Stfu 10
You all got played so bad 1 hr Stfu 76
Property Tax Increase 3 hr Dr Wu 48
Park Overall 4 hr woodbugger 12
robin quillen leaves meeting 13 hr voter 17
See all Greeneville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeneville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Greene County was issued at June 21 at 2:39PM CDT

Greeneville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeneville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Greeneville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,328 • Total comments across all topics: 281,921,851

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC