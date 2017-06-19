American Downtown July 4 Parade Will ...

American Downtown July 4 Parade Will Give - Salute To Service'

The theme of this year's parade will be "Salute to Service, Honoring and Remembering," recognizing local emergency personnel, military members, veterans and community volunteers. The parade will start at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Towne Square Shopping Center as a kickoff to the American Downtown celebration in the Big Spring area behind the Greeneville-Greene County Library.

