American Downtown July 4 Parade Will Give - Salute To Service'
The theme of this year's parade will be "Salute to Service, Honoring and Remembering," recognizing local emergency personnel, military members, veterans and community volunteers. The parade will start at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Towne Square Shopping Center as a kickoff to the American Downtown celebration in the Big Spring area behind the Greeneville-Greene County Library.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pos sperm donors
|9 min
|How it is
|34
|Sheriff candidates
|26 min
|Me too
|20
|megan at advance auto on newport hyw
|28 min
|info
|4
|New Water Park! Waste of Tax Dollars!
|35 min
|Lance Corporal Bubba
|30
|Firewood question
|45 min
|Lance Corporal Bubba
|1
|geneva wills
|1 hr
|info
|1
|Park Overall
|2 hr
|gilmore
|34
|Another K9 Cop Dog Dead!
|2 hr
|Melissa1333
|34
|robin quillen leaves meeting
|8 hr
|Tenusce
|25
|Property Tax Increase
|11 hr
|dah
|59
|
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC