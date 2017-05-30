Aldermen, Water Commissioner To Run Unopposed
The qualifying deadline for candidates in the Aug. 3 Town of Greeneville Municipal Election has passed and three candidates are on the ballot for uncontested races. Aldermen Buddy Hawk and Keith W. Paxton are seeking re-election in the 1st Ward.
