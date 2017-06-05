Alcohol Ordinance Up For Vote Today

A second reading and final vote on a change to the alcohol ordinance in Title 2 of Greeneville's Municipal Code being considered by the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Alderman will take place today at 4 p.m. The amendment to Title 2 of the Town of Greeneville Municipal Code, in part, governs the size of open containers in public spaces. The ordinance reads in part, "Permits shall only be issued for defined areas located within the Main Street Project Area Boundary, on the Niswonger Performing Arts Center property or outside on property adjoining the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, and only at a location where the property owner has given written approval.

