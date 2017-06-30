A Place To Hang Your Helmet: Mosheim ...

A Place To Hang Your Helmet: Mosheim Motorcycle Touring Court Now Open

Thursday Jun 29 Read more: The Greenville Sun

When Shirley and Rick Owens bought the old Mosheim Travel Court motel, they gutted rooms and brought the 1950s building back into shape to reopen again. The sign's structure was unchanged, but the image now features motorcycles for their Motorcycle Touring Court.

