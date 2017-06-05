4 Drivers Charged With DUI
At least four people have been charged with driving under the influence and other offenses in recent days by law enforcement agencies. Donald Edward Johnstonbaugh, 51, of 160 Fox Glen Road, Chuckey, was charged Thursday night by the Tennessee Highway Patrol with DUI-4th offense and violation of the habitual motor vehicle offender law.
