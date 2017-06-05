4 Drivers Charged With DUI

4 Drivers Charged With DUI

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

At least four people have been charged with driving under the influence and other offenses in recent days by law enforcement agencies. Donald Edward Johnstonbaugh, 51, of 160 Fox Glen Road, Chuckey, was charged Thursday night by the Tennessee Highway Patrol with DUI-4th offense and violation of the habitual motor vehicle offender law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeneville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump will testify under oath 12 min Atticus Finch 1
Aubreys 15 min Atticus Finch 156
Parrish helmbright aka. Ingle 2 hr grossedout 4
PLEASE!!! Ignore poster Atticus Finch 2 hr Atticus Finch 14
Terrible product 2 hr Atticus Finch 22
jerry shelton (Dec '10) 3 hr Well 7
dugger ville 3 hr Good Samaritan 1
Need answers 4 hr Atticus Finch 52
See all Greeneville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeneville Forum Now

Greeneville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeneville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Egypt
 

Greeneville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,139 • Total comments across all topics: 281,633,988

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC