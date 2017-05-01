'Young Eagles' Take Flight Saturday
Young Eagle Flights at the Greeneville-Greene County Municipal Airport will offer children 8-17 the chance to take a first, free trip to the skies Saturday. In this photo from 2014, Walter Johnson volunteers his flying expertise to take David Thach, in front, and Morgan Spillman and Brooke Woods, left to right in the back, on a flight over Greene County.
