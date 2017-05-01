'Young Eagles' Take Flight Saturday

'Young Eagles' Take Flight Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

Young Eagle Flights at the Greeneville-Greene County Municipal Airport will offer children 8-17 the chance to take a first, free trip to the skies Saturday. In this photo from 2014, Walter Johnson volunteers his flying expertise to take David Thach, in front, and Morgan Spillman and Brooke Woods, left to right in the back, on a flight over Greene County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeneville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sept gov shutdown 9 min iceman 5
Meth Head POPPED!!!!!! 1 hr Resident 1
488 Trump lies since sworn in 1 hr Booger_ Burns 13
News Man Suffers Serious Injuries In Stabbing; Suspe... 1 hr Booger_ Burns 3
STFU Trump 1 hr SoetoroSucked 8
A tat on a womans lower back means what? 2 hr Ape Allen 10
Campaigning for the job you already have 3 hr curious 23
See all Greeneville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeneville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Greene County was issued at May 02 at 2:52PM CDT

Greeneville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeneville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Greeneville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,419 • Total comments across all topics: 280,724,340

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC