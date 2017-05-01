US Nitrogen 1 fire truck view of plant

Numerous first responders rushed to the US Nitrogen facility on Pottertown Road in Midway after the release of nitric acid vapors was reported about 6 p.m. April 19, including the Greeneville-Greene County Hazardous Materials Unit. First responders gathered on April 19 outside the US Nitrogen plant on Pottertown Road after a release of nitric acid vapors was reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.