US Nitrogen 1 fire truck view of plant

23 hrs ago

Numerous first responders rushed to the US Nitrogen facility on Pottertown Road in Midway after the release of nitric acid vapors was reported about 6 p.m. April 19, including the Greeneville-Greene County Hazardous Materials Unit. First responders gathered on April 19 outside the US Nitrogen plant on Pottertown Road after a release of nitric acid vapors was reported.

Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Greeneville, TN

