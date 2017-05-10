Tusculm Officials Await Word On Aldi ...

Tusculm Officials Await Word On Aldi Project

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

The Town of Greeneville will turn a small section of land on the proposed Aldi supermarket site along East Andrew Johnson Highway over to the City of Tusculum, Mayor Alan Corley said Tuesday night. Corley said after the Tusuclum Planning Commission meeting that he and Vice-Mayor Barbara Britton met last week with Greeneville officials, who agreed to turn the small section of land on the proposed Aldi site over to the City of Tusculum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeneville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gary roberts busted...... finally!!!! 1 hr Fed Up 58
Brandon weisman 1 hr sorry for u 18
Whitney fugate 2 hr Ho ho how 5
By-pass looks like a hay field. 2 hr whothehellcares- 23
This Classy Man Has a REQUEST 3 hr Appears 2B Real 2
Eric Murphy (Sep '16) 3 hr Another winner 12
Billy Bowman jr 6 hr kin 5
Comey out 12 hr RedHood 44
See all Greeneville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeneville Forum Now

Greeneville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeneville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Greeneville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,970 • Total comments across all topics: 280,933,595

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC