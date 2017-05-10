Tusculm Officials Await Word On Aldi Project
The Town of Greeneville will turn a small section of land on the proposed Aldi supermarket site along East Andrew Johnson Highway over to the City of Tusculum, Mayor Alan Corley said Tuesday night. Corley said after the Tusuclum Planning Commission meeting that he and Vice-Mayor Barbara Britton met last week with Greeneville officials, who agreed to turn the small section of land on the proposed Aldi site over to the City of Tusculum.
