Truck Pursues Car During Alleged Robbery Attempt

Two men were charged Thursday night with aggravated robbery by Greeneville police following a robbery attempt that included a vehicle chase involving the suspects and victim. Bond for Chad D. Gray, 35, of 1255 Goodman Loop, Mosheim, was set at $25,000.

