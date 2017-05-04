STEP Inc. Hosting 4th Annual Ride, Auction Saturday
STEP Inc. will host its fourth annual motorcycle ride and live auction Saturday to benefit children and youth with disabilities. Support and Training for Exceptional Parents Inc. is a parent and youth training and information center that assists families with special education processes and provides other services free of charge, a news release says.
