Sarah Gregory Named Lifestyles Editor

Sarah R. Gregory, who for several years has been a staff writer for the Sun, has been named Lifestyles editor, a new position combining what used to be the Living and Accent editor positions. Lifestyles, which is a new name for what was the Living section, will still encompass much of the same content that appeared in Living before, including weddings and engagements, entertainment news, submitted news from Greene County's various civic organizations, general community announcements and features.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.