Samantha Dykes To Wed Dakota Melton
Rev. and Mrs. Roger and Kathy Dykes, of Greeneville, announce the engagement of their daughter, Samantha Grace Dykes, and Dakota Neal Melton, both of Greeneville. The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Ila and the late Denzil Dykes and the late Donald and Joan Porter, of Greeneville.
