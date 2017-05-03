Porsche Autocross

14 hrs ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

He didn't have a Porsche to compete in, but this didn't stop The Hot Dog Man, John Price, from getting in on the action at Sunday's Autocross. The Fastest Time of the Day winners were Bonne Fields, with a time of 53.843 seconds in the female division and Brian Hatten with a time of 49.647 seconds in the male division.

Greeneville, TN

