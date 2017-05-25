Opportunity For Combat Veterans Coming Friday

Combat veterans and their families will have access Friday to "nonmedical readjustment counseling and outreach" through a scheduled visit of a Mobile Vet Center to the Ingles store on the Andrew Johnson Highway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. According to a news release announcing the visit, Mobile Vet Centers, operated by VA's Readjustment Counseling Service, help combat veterans and their families in addressing "the social and economic dimensions of post-war needs." The MVC that will visit Greeneville is identified in the news release as Mobile Vet Center 844.

