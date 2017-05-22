Newcomer Club Installs New Officers
Pictured at the May meeting of the Newcomer Club of Greeneville, when new officers were installed, are, from left: Retiring President and Parliamentarian Vicki Maddy; Treaturer Sally Boyle; Secretary Kathy Gregory; Second Vice-President Jo Knabel; President Eileen Frerking; and former Treasurer Donna Snover. Not pictured is First Vice President Trish Moehle.
