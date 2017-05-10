Mother, 22, Dies After Vehicle Crashes
A 22-year-old Midway woman died after a one-car crash about 4:05 p.m. Thursday on North Mohawk Road south of Ed Shipley Lane. Omie Taylor Wright, 22, of Mohawk Cave Lane, was a passenger in a southbound Ford Focus driven by Andrew Sage Cash, 26, of Gap Creek Road in Mosheim.
