Mother, 22, Dies After Vehicle Crashes

A 22-year-old Midway woman died after a one-car crash about 4:05 p.m. Thursday on North Mohawk Road south of Ed Shipley Lane. Omie Taylor Wright, 22, of Mohawk Cave Lane, was a passenger in a southbound Ford Focus driven by Andrew Sage Cash, 26, of Gap Creek Road in Mosheim.

