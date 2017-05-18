Mosheim School Holds Storied History
The Town of Mosheim holds a significant place in history for the two Battles of Blue Springs during the Civil War, when the town was known by that name and the Blue Springs Church was used as a hospital for wounded and sick soldiers. Mosheim Elementary and Middle School also has a colorful history that extends back to the same period of time, which was highlighted during a living history event at the Blue Springs Church earlier this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hot men at miller industries
|7 min
|Amber
|9
|Publix Has Finally Arrived!
|40 min
|Hard working citi...
|8
|Charges dropped against Asange, wikileaks
|50 min
|Ram that Cam
|2
|Comey out
|56 min
|okimar
|88
|Everyone say a prayer for this town
|1 hr
|little ceasar
|5
|How many wrecks have you been in?
|3 hr
|Mrs Roberson
|3
|UR woman usually check ur Thang??
|3 hr
|Mrs Roberson
|6
|Heavy traffic drug dealing in South Greene area
|14 hr
|Atticus Finch
|54
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC