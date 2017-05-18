Mosheim School Holds Storied History

Mosheim School Holds Storied History

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

The Town of Mosheim holds a significant place in history for the two Battles of Blue Springs during the Civil War, when the town was known by that name and the Blue Springs Church was used as a hospital for wounded and sick soldiers. Mosheim Elementary and Middle School also has a colorful history that extends back to the same period of time, which was highlighted during a living history event at the Blue Springs Church earlier this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeneville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hot men at miller industries 7 min Amber 9
Publix Has Finally Arrived! 40 min Hard working citi... 8
Charges dropped against Asange, wikileaks 50 min Ram that Cam 2
Comey out 56 min okimar 88
Everyone say a prayer for this town 1 hr little ceasar 5
How many wrecks have you been in? 3 hr Mrs Roberson 3
UR woman usually check ur Thang?? 3 hr Mrs Roberson 6
Heavy traffic drug dealing in South Greene area 14 hr Atticus Finch 54
See all Greeneville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeneville Forum Now

Greeneville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeneville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Greeneville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,343 • Total comments across all topics: 281,126,284

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC