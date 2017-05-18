Mosheim School Holds Storied History

The Town of Mosheim holds a significant place in history for the two Battles of Blue Springs during the Civil War, when the town was known by that name and the Blue Springs Church was used as a hospital for wounded and sick soldiers. Mosheim Elementary and Middle School also has a colorful history that extends back to the same period of time, which was highlighted during a living history event at the Blue Springs Church earlier this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.