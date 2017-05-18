Margaret Lee Holladay To Wed Bradley ...

Margaret Lee Holladay To Wed Bradley Michael Bernard

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

Mr. and Mrs. Neal and Robyn Holladay, of Greeneville, announce the engagement of their daughter, Margaret Lee Holladay, and Bradley Michael Bernard, both of Nashville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeneville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mark Johnson 7 min Allbymyself 2
RECOVERY ASSOCIATES: Legalized Dope Dealing I... (Sep '12) 9 min Allbymyself 37
Downtown alcohol ordinance vote... 14 min Allbymyself 22
***** last post wins ***** (Oct '14) 2 hr Princess Hey 2,980
did crystal haynes go to jail? 2 hr Not yet 13
developing story!!!!! 4 hr Wtf 9
Smith Arrested for 2 counts Murder 5 hr BB Board 107
See all Greeneville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeneville Forum Now

Greeneville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeneville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Greeneville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,085 • Total comments across all topics: 281,144,466

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC