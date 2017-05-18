Margaret Lee Holladay To Wed Bradley Michael Bernard
Mr. and Mrs. Neal and Robyn Holladay, of Greeneville, announce the engagement of their daughter, Margaret Lee Holladay, and Bradley Michael Bernard, both of Nashville.
