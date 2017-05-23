Man Turns Self In After May 10 Crash

The driver in a two-car crash May 10 on U.S. 11E just north of Burns Avenue who allegedly fled the scene turned himself in Monday to Greeneville police, Officer John Bishop said in a report. Brandon M. Walker, 34, of 332 Royal St., was issued summonses for leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, driving on a revoked license, having no proof of vehicle insurance and running a red light.

