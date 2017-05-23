Man Turns Self In After May 10 Crash

Man Turns Self In After May 10 Crash

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

The driver in a two-car crash May 10 on U.S. 11E just north of Burns Avenue who allegedly fled the scene turned himself in Monday to Greeneville police, Officer John Bishop said in a report. Brandon M. Walker, 34, of 332 Royal St., was issued summonses for leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, driving on a revoked license, having no proof of vehicle insurance and running a red light.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeneville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What's GVDC gonna turn into ? 26 min Hello 22
Robert Foster attorney (Jan '11) 40 min Just me 11
Outsourcing? 1 hr Trumpistraitor 49
Pos sperm donors 1 hr Irritated 18
Pinky 1 hr Chuck 1
Jasons Gebele's , drug book of names, Cops have... 1 hr Gleam 3
Comey out 1 hr Trumpistraitor 113
Impeach Donal Trump 1 hr Trumpistraitor 10
Old perverted men 4 hr The Warden 31
See all Greeneville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeneville Forum Now

Greeneville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeneville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Greeneville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,872 • Total comments across all topics: 281,250,490

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC