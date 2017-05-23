Man Turns Self In After May 10 Crash
The driver in a two-car crash May 10 on U.S. 11E just north of Burns Avenue who allegedly fled the scene turned himself in Monday to Greeneville police, Officer John Bishop said in a report. Brandon M. Walker, 34, of 332 Royal St., was issued summonses for leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, driving on a revoked license, having no proof of vehicle insurance and running a red light.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's GVDC gonna turn into ?
|26 min
|Hello
|22
|Robert Foster attorney (Jan '11)
|40 min
|Just me
|11
|Outsourcing?
|1 hr
|Trumpistraitor
|49
|Pos sperm donors
|1 hr
|Irritated
|18
|Pinky
|1 hr
|Chuck
|1
|Jasons Gebele's , drug book of names, Cops have...
|1 hr
|Gleam
|3
|Comey out
|1 hr
|Trumpistraitor
|113
|Impeach Donal Trump
|1 hr
|Trumpistraitor
|10
|Old perverted men
|4 hr
|The Warden
|31
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC